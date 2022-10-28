English
    Fuel Prices on October 28: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Moneycontrol News
    October 28, 2022 / 08:14 AM IST

    Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on October 28, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

    Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

    Meanwhile, though the prices of petrol and diesel have stabilised from the peaks of April 2022, the price of CNG has been increasing on an average of 3 percent month-on-month.

    On the other hand, an Industry executive told Moneycontrol that even as liquefied natural gas (LNG) is seen as a key transitionary fuel for bunkering, soaring prices of the super-chilled fuel have led to higher demand for ships with dual-fuel tankers.

    Drop in oil imports

    India’s oil imports from the Middle East dropped to a 19-month low in September, while Russian imports surged, despite refining outages reducing overall crude imports, according to trade and shipping data.

    India’s total oil imports in September slumped to a 14-month low of 3.91 million barrels per day (bpd), down 5.6% from the previous year, due to maintenance at refineries such as Reliance Industries and Indian Oil Corp.
    first published: Oct 28, 2022 08:14 am
