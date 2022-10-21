English
    Fuel Prices on October 21: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Oil prices are nearly flat as Brent crude futures loses 10 cents to trade at $92.26 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures flat, but trades in the green, at $84.55 a barrel.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 21, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST

    Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on October 21, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

    Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

    Joe Biden, Department of Energy (DoE) release another 15 million barrels from SPR

    US President Joe Biden on Wednesday unveiled steps to ensure American energy security as Russia’s war with Ukraine rages on and OPEC+ prepares to cut production in November.

    Biden said the first critical step would see the Department of Energy (DoE) release another 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), extending the release through the month of December in order to help bring oil prices down further and give American families more “breathing room” at the pumps.

    Oil futures trade flat

