    Fuel Prices on October 20: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    The fuel price freeze has led to an estimated loss of $6.5-7 billion on petrol and diesel sales for the state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India between November 2021 and August 2022, Moody's Investors Services said.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 20, 2022 / 07:32 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on October 20, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

    Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

    Fuel price freeze to cause estimated loss of $6.5-7 billion for OMCs

    The fuel price freeze has led to an estimated loss of $6.5-7 billion on petrol and diesel sales for the state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India between November 2021 and August 2022, Moody’s Investors Services said.

    The global rating firm also signalled that their earnings may remain weak this year as they are yet to be compensated for these losses.

    Indian government to take close look at price limit on Russian crude oil

    The Indian government will take a close look at the price limit on Russian crude oil that is being considered by the US and Europe.

    Asked to comment on the buzz that state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) may scale down or even stop sourcing crude oil from Russia, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, “It’s completely incorrect.”

    India has been buying discounted crude oil from Russia against the backdrop of high prices internationally and Western nations scaling down their reliance on Russian energy. Puri said crude sourcing will continue to be a “commercial decision” for OMCs.
    Moneycontrol News
