    Fuel Prices on October 17: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Moneycontrol News
    October 17, 2022 / 08:18 AM IST
    Representative image.

    Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across metro cities on October 17, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

    Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

    India's fuel sales surge

    India's fuel sales jumped in the first half of October with an across-the-board surge in transportation fuel demand on the back of the economic activity picking up as festival season kicked in, preliminary industry data showed.

    Petrol and diesel sales jumped 22-26 per cent year-on-year while also rising month-on-month in the first half of October. Petrol sales soared 22.7 per cent to 1.28 million tonne during October 1-15 when compared to 1.05 million tonne of consumption in the same period last year.

    The fuel, which had seen a near 5 per cent drop in sales in August before a rebound in the following month, saw demand rise 6.9 per cent month-on-month. According to a PTI report, industry sources said the ending of monsoon rains in most parts of the country and a pick-up in agriculture season led to a rise in diesel demand.
    Moneycontrol News
    October 17, 2022
