Fuel Prices on November 8: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

(Representative Image)

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on November 8, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. The respective prices are Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata.

The last country-wide change in fuel prices came on May 21, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

Oil prices were stable on Monday, close to $100 a barrel as support from a weaker dollar and recovering Chinese crude imports met renewed demand concerns linked to China's stringent COVID containment approach.

Brent crude futures were down 1 cent, or 0.1%, to $98.56 a barrel at 1444 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose by 4 cents, or 0.04%, to $92.65.

Both contracts dropped by more than $1 a barrel earlier in the session after Chinese health officials at the weekend reiterated their commitment to strict COVID containment measures, dashing hopes of a rebound in oil demand from the world's top crude importer. Read more here.