    Fuel Prices on November 7: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Moneycontrol News
    November 07, 2022 / 07:57 AM IST
    Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on November 7, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

    Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. The respective prices are Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata.

    The last country-wide change in fuel prices came on May 21, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.
