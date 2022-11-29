 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fuel Prices on November 29: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Nov 29, 2022 / 07:49 AM IST

In Delhi, petrol and diesel cost Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 per litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 a litre and diesel for Rs 94.27 a litre.

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on November 29, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 a litre in Kolkata, respectively.

Meanwhile, oil turned positive on Monday, recovering after falling to close to the lowest this year, as rumours of an OPEC+ production cut offset concerns about street protests against strict COVID-19 curbs in China, the world's biggest crude importer.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 48 cents, or 0.1%, to $76.76 at 11.57 a.m. ET (1647 GMT), after touching its lowest since Dec. 22 at $73.60.

Brent crude rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to trade at $83.77 a barrel having slumped more than 3% to $80.61 earlier in the session for its lowest since Jan. 4.