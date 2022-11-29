Fuel Prices on November 29: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Representative image

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on November 29, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

In Delhi, petrol and diesel cost Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 per litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 a litre and diesel for Rs 94.27 a litre.

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 a litre in Kolkata, respectively.

Meanwhile, oil turned positive on Monday, recovering after falling to close to the lowest this year, as rumours of an OPEC+ production cut offset concerns about street protests against strict COVID-19 curbs in China, the world's biggest crude importer.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 48 cents, or 0.1%, to $76.76 at 11.57 a.m. ET (1647 GMT), after touching its lowest since Dec. 22 at $73.60.

Brent crude rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to trade at $83.77 a barrel having slumped more than 3% to $80.61 earlier in the session for its lowest since Jan. 4.

Both benchmarks, which hit 10-month lows last week, have posted three consecutive weekly declines.

"The word on the street is there's rumour that OPEC+ is already starting to float the idea of a production cut on Sunday," said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst at Kpler. "That's helped reverse losses that were caused overnight by Chinese protests."

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, will meet on Dec. 4. In October, OPEC+ agreed to reduce its output target by 2 million barrels per day through 2023.

Rumours of a cut outweighed an earlier sell-off on the news hundreds of demonstrators and police clashed in Shanghai on Sunday night as protests over COVID restrictions flared for a third day and spread to several cities

