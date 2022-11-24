 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Fuel Prices on November 24: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Moneycontrol News
Nov 24, 2022 / 07:43 AM IST

In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31/litre and diesel for Rs 94.27/litre. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre in Chennai and at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre in Kolkata, respectively.

Representative image

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on November 24, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

In Delhi, petrol and diesel cost Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 per litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 a litre and diesel for Rs 94.27 a litre. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 a litre in Kolkata, respectively.

Oil slides over 3 percent

Oil prices fell more than 3 percent on Wednesday, continuing a streak of volatile trading, .

Petrol & Diesel Rates Nov 22, 2022

Tuesday, 22nd November, 2022
Petrol Rate in Mumbai Nov 22, 2022
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    106
View more
Tuesday, 22nd November, 2022
Diesel Rate in Mumbai Nov 22, 2022
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    94
View more
+ Show

Brent futures for January delivery fell $2.95, or 3.3 percent, to settle at $85.41 a barrel. U.S. crude fell $3.01, or 3.7 percent, to $77.94 per barrel. In early trade, both contracts had risen by over $1 a barrel.

U.S. gasoline stocks rose by 3.1 million barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration, far exceeding the 383,000 barrel build that analysts had forecast.