Fuel Prices on November 24: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Representative image

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on November 24, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

In Delhi, petrol and diesel cost Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 per litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 a litre and diesel for Rs 94.27 a litre. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 a litre in Kolkata, respectively.

Oil slides over 3 percent

Oil prices fell more than 3 percent on Wednesday, continuing a streak of volatile trading, .

Brent futures for January delivery fell $2.95, or 3.3 percent, to settle at $85.41 a barrel. U.S. crude fell $3.01, or 3.7 percent, to $77.94 per barrel. In early trade, both contracts had risen by over $1 a barrel.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Nov 22, 2022 Petrol Rate in Mumbai Nov 22, 2022 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹106 106 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Nov 22, 2022 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹94 94 View more Show

U.S. gasoline stocks rose by 3.1 million barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration, far exceeding the 383,000 barrel build that analysts had forecast.

"The build in gasoline is kind of a shock," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures group. "The increase in gasoline supplies suggests that maybe we're seeing demand weakening or that gasoline is going on the rack ahead of the holidays."

EIA data also showed a 3.7 million barrel draw in crude inventories, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.1 million-barrel drop.

Prices were hit further by reports that the G7 price cap on Russian oil could be above the level it is trading.

G7 nations are looking at a price cap on Russian seaborne oil in the range of $65-70/bbl, according to a European official on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Urals crude delivered to northwest Europe is trading around $62-$63/bbl, although it is higher in the Mediterranean at around $67-$68/bbl, Refinitiv data shows.

Because production costs are estimated at around $20 per barrel, the cap would still make it profitable for Russia to sell its oil and in this way prevent a supply shortage on the global market.

A senior U.S. Treasury official said on Tuesday that the price cap will probably be adjusted a few times a year.

The news added to concerns about demand from top crude oil importer China, which has been grappling with a surge in COVID-19 cases, with Shanghai tightening rules late on Tuesday.

Further pressure came from an OECD economic outlook anticipating a deceleration in global economic expansion next year.

"On the bright side, the OECD does not envisage a global recession and maybe this helped oil prices and stocks strengthen further," said analyst Tamas Varga at PVM Oil Associates.

Price found some support after minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting showed most policymakers agreed it would soon be appropriate to slow interest rate hikes.