Fuel Prices on November 20: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Moneycontrol News
Nov 20, 2022 / 07:35 AM IST

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

Representative image

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on November 20, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27.

The last country-wide change in fuel prices came on 21 May this year, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Nov 18, 2022

Friday, 18th November, 2022
Petrol Rate in Mumbai Nov 18, 2022
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    106
Friday, 18th November, 2022
Diesel Rate in Mumbai Nov 18, 2022
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    94
In another news, oil dropped by about 2 percent on Friday, logging a second weekly decline, due to concern about weakened demand in China and further increases to U.S. interest rates.

Brent crude settled at $87.62 a barrel, falling $2.16, or 2.4%. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled at $80.08 a barrel, losing $1.56, or 1.9%.