Fuel Prices on November 19: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Representative image

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on November 19, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27.

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

Oil dropped by more than $2 a barrel on Friday, on track for a second weekly decline, due to concern about weakened demand in China and further increases to U.S. interest rates.

Brent crude was down $2.80, or 3.1%, at $86.97 a barrel by 11:48 a.m. EST (1648 GMT), having touched its lowest since Sept. 28 at $85.80. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down $2.79, or 3.4%, at $78.85.

Both benchmarks are heading for a second weekly loss, with Brent on track for about a 9% decline and WTI heading for a 10.5%.

As part of the rout, the market structure of both oil benchmarks shifted in ways that reflect dwindling supply concerns.