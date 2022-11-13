Fuel Prices on November 13: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on November 13, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 a litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

Earlier this year, the government had reduced tax on petrol and diesel in order to offer relief to consumers as fuel prices reached an all-time high with hikes almost every other day till May. The excise duty cut on petrol and diesel translated into a reduction of Rs 9.5 on petrol and Rs 7 a litre on diesel.

Oil settles higher

Oil prices settled higher on Friday but fell week-on-week after health authorities in China eased some of the country's heavy COVID-19 curbs, raising hopes for improved economic activity and demand in the world's top crude importer.

Brent crude futures settled up $2.32 at $95.99 a barrel, extending a 1.1 percent rise from the previous session but falling 2.6 percent on the week.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled up $2.49, or 2.9 percent, at $88.96 a barrel, after climbing 0.8 percent in the previous session but down nearly 4 percent on the week.

The easing curbs include shortening quarantine times for close contacts of cases and inbound travelers by two days, as well as eliminating a penalty on airlines for bringing in infected passengers.

The benchmark oil contracts fell during the week due to rising U.S. oil inventories, and lingering fears over capped fuel demand in China, but late-week gains limited the losses.

"China's changing response to stubbornly high COVID-19 cases has added to the oil market's price volatility and, should this new Chinese policy continue, the energy complex could be poised to erase most of this week's decline," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates LLC in Galena, Illinois.

(With inputs from agencies)