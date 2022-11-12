Fuel Prices on November 12: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

(Representative Image)

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on November 12, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 a litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

Bangladesh redirects fuel to industries

The ongoing energy crisis in Bangladesh has prompted authorities to redirect fuel to the export-oriented industries and trim supplies to power plants as it desperately scrambles to keep the country's wheels of production rolling, officials said on Friday.

The dwindling foreign reserves and inflation have minimised Bangladesh's capacity to import sufficient fossil fuels, prices of which have soared due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.