Fuel prices on May 1: Petrol and diesel rates remain unchanged across major metros

May 01, 2023 / 07:42 AM IST

Oil prices fell on May 1 as jitters over the prospect of the U.S. Federal Reserve raising interest rates combined with weaker Chinese manufacturing data to erase earlier gains.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre, respectively, while in Kolkata both fuels are priced at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre, respectively.

Brent futures for July delivery were down 55 cents, or 0.7%, at $79.78 a barrel at 0009 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 54 cents, also a 0.7% drop, to trade at $76.23.

