English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

    Fuel prices on March 4: Petrol, diesel prices today in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

    State-owned oil companies made no modifications in the country's four metros, while prices in several other cities changed.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 04, 2022 / 07:38 AM IST
    There has been a price reshuffle in cities like Noida, Gurugram, Jaipur, Lucknow and Patna. (Representative image)

    There has been a price reshuffle in cities like Noida, Gurugram, Jaipur, Lucknow and Patna. (Representative image)


    Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in the four metros of the country for more than 100 days on March 4, but prices changed in a few other cities.

    Brent oil prices tested $118 a barrel on March 3 as trade disruption and transportation challenges caused by Russian sanctions over the Ukraine crisis stoked supply concern.

    On November 3, the government went for the deepest excise duty cut ever to cool retail prices from record highs, reducing the duty on petrol by Rs 5 and on diesel by Rs 10. Many states and Union Territories followed the Centre's lead to provide relief to consumers.
    There has been a price reshuffle in cities like Noida, Gurugram, Jaipur, Lucknow and Patna, News18 reported.


    Gurugram petrol Rs 95.48 and diesel Rs 86.70 per litre; Noida petrol Rs 95.73 and diesel Rs 85.21 per litre; Jaipur petrol Rs 107.21 and diesel Rs 90.83 per litre; Lucknow petrol Rs 95.14 and diesel Rs 86.68 per litre; Patna petrol Rs 105.90 and diesel Rs 91.73 per litre.

    Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates

    Close

    Petrol & Diesel Rates Mar 02, 2022

    Wednesday, 02nd March, 2022

    Petrol Rate in Mumbai Mar 02, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      110
    View more

    Wednesday, 02nd March, 2022

    Diesel Rate in Mumbai Mar 02, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      94
    View more
    Show

    Related stories


    In Mumbai, a cut on November 4 reduced the price of petrol to Rs 109.98 a litre, which remains unchanged. Diesel is at Rs 91.09 a litre.


    The last rate cut was in Delhi when it reduced the local sales tax, or the value-added tax (VAT), on petrol from 30 to 19.4 percent from December 1 midnight, bringing down the price by around Rs 8 to Rs 95.41 per litre. Petrol in Delhi costs Rs 95.41 while diesel costs Rs 86.67 per litre.


    Also Read: ONGC soars 3% as global crude oil prices touch 8-year high


    In Kolkata, petrol and diesel prices remained at Rs 104.67 and Rs 89.79. Petrol sold at Rs 101.40 and diesel at Rs 91.43 in Chennai.





    Nagaland decreased the tax on petrol from 29.80 to 25 percent per litre, resulting in a saving of Rs 2.22 for end customers.

    Diesel tax rates were also reduced from Rs 11.08 to Rs 10.51 per litre. Other states such as West Bengal, Rajasthan, Assam, and Meghalaya had also slashed their petrol and diesel rates.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #diesel #diesel price #fuel price #petrol #Petrol price
    first published: Mar 4, 2022 07:38 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.