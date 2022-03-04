Fuel prices on March 4: Petrol, diesel prices today in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in the four metros of the country for more than 100 days on March 4, but prices changed in a few other cities.
Brent oil prices tested $118 a barrel on March 3 as trade disruption and transportation challenges caused by Russian sanctions over the Ukraine crisis stoked supply concern.
Gurugram petrol Rs 95.48 and diesel Rs 86.70 per litre; Noida petrol Rs 95.73 and diesel Rs 85.21 per litre; Jaipur petrol Rs 107.21 and diesel Rs 90.83 per litre; Lucknow petrol Rs 95.14 and diesel Rs 86.68 per litre; Patna petrol Rs 105.90 and diesel Rs 91.73 per litre.
Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates
Petrol & Diesel Rates Mar 02, 2022
Nagaland decreased the tax on petrol from 29.80 to 25 percent per litre, resulting in a saving of Rs 2.22 for end customers.Diesel tax rates were also reduced from Rs 11.08 to Rs 10.51 per litre. Other states such as West Bengal, Rajasthan, Assam, and Meghalaya had also slashed their petrol and diesel rates.
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.