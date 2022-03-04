Fuel prices on March 4: Petrol, diesel prices today in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

There has been a price reshuffle in cities like Noida, Gurugram, Jaipur, Lucknow and Patna. (Representative image)

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in the four metros of the country for more than 100 days on March 4, but prices changed in a few other cities.

Brent oil prices tested $118 a barrel on March 3 as trade disruption and transportation challenges caused by Russian sanctions over the Ukraine crisis stoked supply concern.

There has been a price reshuffle in cities like Noida, Gurugram, Jaipur, Lucknow and Patna, News18 reported.

On November 3, the government went for the deepest excise duty cut ever to cool retail prices from record highs, reducing the duty on petrol by Rs 5 and on diesel by Rs 10. Many states and Union Territories followed the Centre's lead to provide relief to consumers.

In Mumbai, a cut on November 4 reduced the price of petrol to Rs 109.98 a litre, which remains unchanged. Diesel is at Rs 91.09 a litre.

The last rate cut was in Delhi when it reduced the local sales tax, or the value-added tax (VAT), on petrol from 30 to 19.4 percent from December 1 midnight, bringing down the price by around Rs 8 to Rs 95.41 per litre. Petrol in Delhi costs Rs 95.41 while diesel costs Rs 86.67 per litre.

In Kolkata, petrol and diesel prices remained at Rs 104.67 and Rs 89.79. Petrol sold at Rs 101.40 and diesel at Rs 91.43 in Chennai.

Ravi Hari