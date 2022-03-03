Fuel prices on March 3: Petrol, diesel prices today in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

There has been a price reshuffle in cities like Noida, Gurugram, Jaipur, Lucknow and Patna. (Representative image)

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in the four metros of the country for more than 100 days on March 3, but prices changed in a few other cities.

Fears of supply disruption from Russia, the world's third-largest oil producer, due to the country's ongoing offensive against Ukraine, pushed Brent crude oil over $113 on March 2.

WTI, or West Texas Intermediate, in the United States, rose $5 (Rs 378.23), or 5.06 percent, to $108.64 (Rs 8,218.13) a barrel.

Both oil benchmarks have reached seven-year highs.

There has been a price reshuffle in cities like Noida, Gurugram, Jaipur, Lucknow and Patna, News18 reported.

Gurugram petrol Rs 95.81 and diesel Rs 87.02 per litre; Noida petrol Rs 95.56 and diesel Rs 87.06 per litre; Jaipur petrol Rs 106.64 and diesel Rs 90.32 per litre; Lucknow petrol Rs 95.28 and diesel Rs 86.80 per litre; Patna petrol Rs 106.59 and diesel Rs 91.73 per litre.

In Mumbai, a cut on November 4 reduced the price of petrol to Rs 109.98 a litre, which remains unchanged. Diesel is at Rs 94.14 a litre.

On November 3, the government went for the deepest excise duty cut ever to cool retail prices from record highs, reducing the duty on petrol by Rs 5 and on diesel by Rs 10. Many states and Union Territories followed the Centre's lead to provide relief to consumers.

In Kolkata, petrol and diesel prices remained at Rs 104.67 and Rs 89.79. Petrol sold at Rs 101.40 and diesel at Rs 91.43 in Chennai.