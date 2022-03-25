Fuel Prices on March 25: Petrol and diesel rates raised again

India imports more than 80 percent of oil requirement. (Representative Image)

Petrol and diesel prices on March 25 were hiked by 80 paise a litre each, the third increase in four days. According to a notification of state-owned oil companies, petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 97.81 as against Rs 97.01 per litre previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 88.27 to Rs 89.07 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol price has gone up to Rs 112.51 a litre, and diesel is Rs 96.70 per litre.

In Kolkata, a litre of petrol costs Rs 107.1 while diesel price has been raised to Rs 92.22 per litre. In Chennai, petrol price jumped to Rs 103.71 a litre and diesel is now Rs. 93.75 a litre.

The first increase in fuel prices in 2022 announced on March 22 came after a pause of 137 days. There had been an excise duty cut of Rs 5 a litre on petrol and Rs 10 a litre on diesel and many states also lowered taxes.

These measures provided relief to customers from soaring international crude oil prices. But it was widely anticipated that there would be a revision in fuel prices after recent assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

On March 22, domestic cooking gas prices were raised by Rs 50 per cylinder. And, on March 20, oil marketing firms increased the price of bulk diesel by Rs 25 per litre.

Crude likely to keep retail fuel prices high

Supply crunch after sanctions on Russia, dwindling oil stockpiles, and worries about a surge of COVID-19 in China hitting demand drove the oil rally over the last four weeks.

JP Morgan earlier in its report said for oil marketing firms to revert to normalised marketing margins, retail prices need to increase Rs 9 a litre or 10 per cent. And, there was a report that in view of the geopolitical crisis, India's domestic prices of petrol and diesel would go up by Rs 15-22 per litre. It was viewed that an excise duty cut may dampen the impact on petrol and diesel prices, but only to an extent.

Hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, along with sustained demand, is expected to keep global crude oil prices high for some more time. This is likely to have further impact on India as it imports more than 80 percent of oil requirement.

The global markets are impacted as a result of sanctions on Russia, the world's second-largest crude exporter.