Fuel prices on March 24: Check out petrol, diesel rates in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices, as of March 24, have not been hiked. According to a notification of state-owned oil companies, the hike in prices of petrol and diesel by nearly 80 paise a litre each on March 22 and March 23, increased the retail fuel rates by close to Rs 1.80 a litre each.

In Mumbai, petrol price is Rs 111.67 per litre, and diesel price is Rs 95.85 per litre. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 97.01 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 88.27 per litre. In Kolkata, a litre of petrol costs Rs. 106.34, while diesel price is Rs 91.42 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is available for Rs 102.91 a litre, and diesel is Rs. 92.95 a litre.

The first increase in fuel prices in 2022, announced on March 22 was the first hike in 137 days. From November 3, 2021 until March 22, there had been a freeze on fuel prices due to the central government's excise duty cut of Rs 5 a litre on petrol and Rs 10 a litre on diesel and many states also lowering state tax.

Though these measures both by the centre and the state provided relief to customers against the soaring international crude oil prices, it was widely anticipated that there would be a revision in fuel prices after the results for the recent state assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur were out on March 10.

So, the recent hike was not a surprise. The oil marketing companies (OMCs) increased retail fuel prices after four months as international crude oil prices have soared.

On the first day of the hike (March 22) in petrol and diesel prices, domestic cooking gas prices were raised by Rs 50 per cylinder. And, couple of days prior to this hike, on March 20, OMCs increased the price of bulk diesel by Rs 25 per litre.

The Opposition parties attacked the government on the price rise, with Congress, TMC and Left parties forcing two adjournments of proceedings in the Rajya Sabha.

Increase in crude oil prices likely to keep retail fuel prices high

Supply crunch after sanctions on Russia, dwindling oil stockpiles, and worries about a surge of COVID-19 in China hitting demand, drove the oil rally over the last four weeks.

JP Morgan earlier in its report said for OMCs to revert to normalised marketing margins, retail prices need to increase by Rs 9 a litre or 10 per cent. And, there was a report that in view of the geopolitical crisis, India's domestic prices of petrol and diesel would go up by Rs 15-22 per litre. It was viewed that an excise duty cut may dampen the impact on petrol and diesel prices, but only to an extent.

Brent crude which traded as high as $139 per barrel on March 7 and as low as $98 per barrel on March 15, was at $120.64 a barrel as of 1335 GMT on March 23, due to disruption to Russian and Kazakh crude exports via the CPC pipeline.

Hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, along with sustained demand, is expected to keep global crude oil prices high for some more time. This is likely to have further impact on India as it imports more than 80 percent of oil requirement.

The global markets are impacted as a result of sanctions on Russia, the world's second-largest crude exporter.