    Fuel Prices on July 28: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

    After a VAT cut by the Maharashtra government, petrol in Mumbai is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 28, 2022 / 08:12 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Petrol and diesel prices held steady on July 28, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed. Fuel prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month.

    The government scrapped a three-week-old tax on the export of petrol and cut windfall taxes on overseas shipments of diesel and ATF as well as on the domestically produced crude oil after global oil prices fell.

    Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde had announced a cut in value added tax (VAT) of Rs 5 per litre for petrol and of Rs 3 per litre for diesel.

    The price cut was announced by the CM after a state Cabinet meeting on July 14. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis hailed the decision as a “great relief to Maharashtrian and Marathi Manus”.

    After a VAT cut by the Maharashtra government, petrol in Mumbai is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol in Delhi costs Rs 96.72 and diesel Rs 89.62 a litre. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 respectively in Chennai while in Kolkata petrol costs Rs 106.03 and diesel Rs 92.76.

    Oil marketing companies are reportedly incurring a loss of Rs 13.08 a litre on petrol and Rs 24.09 on diesel. India meets 80 percent of its fuel needs through imports.

    Also Read | Oil prices edge up on low inventories, high gasoline demand in US

    Oil prices edged up on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session, buoyed by lower crude inventories and higher gasoline demand in the United States.

    Brent crude futures for September rose 40 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $107.02 a barrel by 0010 GMT, after gaining $2.22 on Wednesday.

    US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) was at $97.78 a barrel, up 52 cents, or 0.5 per cent, after rising $2.28 cents in the previous session.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Delhi #diesel #Fuel prices today #mumbai #Petrol price
    first published: Jul 28, 2022 08:12 am
