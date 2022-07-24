Fuel Prices on July 24: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady on July 24, according to the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers. Prices have remained unchanged for over a month, ever since the government on May 21 cut the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 a litre and on diesel by Rs 6 a litre.

The duty cut brought down the petrol price in Delhi by Rs 9.5 a litre and Rs 7 a litre for diesel. Petrol in Delhi costs Rs 96.72 and diesel Rs 89.62.

In Mumbai, petrol is selling at Rs 94.27 and diesel at Rs 106.31. Petrol and diesel prices are Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 per in Chennai, while in Kolkata, petrol is at Rs 106.03 and diesel at Rs 92.76.

Reportedly, oil marketing companies are incurring a loss of Rs 13.08 a litre on petrol and Rs 24.09 on diesel as they pass on the excise duty cut to consumers in India, which meets 80 percent of its fuel needs through imports.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Yesterday Petrol Rate in Mumbai Yesterday Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹106 106 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Yesterday Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹94 94 View more + Show

U.S. crude ends below $95/bbl as EU tweaks Russian oil sanctions

U.S. crude prices settled below $95 a barrel for the first time since April in choppy trading on Friday after the European Union said it would allow Russian state-owned companies to ship oil to third countries under an adjustment of sanctions agreed by member states this week.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) settled $1.65, or 1.7%, lower at $94.70 a barrel, while Brent crude futures fell 66 cents, or 0.6%, to $103.20.

WTI closed lower for the third straight week, pummelled over the past two sessions after data showed that U.S. gasoline demand had dropped nearly 8% from a year earlier in the midst of the peak summer driving season, hit by record prices at the pump.

In contrast, signs of strong demand in Asia propped up the Brent benchmark, which settled higher for the first time in six weeks.

Trading in oil futures has been volatile in recent weeks as traders try to reconcile possibilities of further interest rate hikes that could cut demand against tight supply from the loss of Russian barrels.

Russian state-owned companies Rosneft and Gazprom will be able to ship oil to third countries in a bid to limit the risks to global energy security.

Under tweaks to sanctions on Russia that came into force on Friday payments related to purchases of Russian seaborne crude oil by EU companies would not be banned.

"Short term that definitely is a negative headline that probably gave us a little bit of a sell-off here," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures group.

The EU announcement comes after Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said it will not supply crude to countries that decide to impose a price cap on its oil and instead redirect it to countries which are ready to "cooperate" with Russia.

"Perceptions are growing that the U.S. and EU will implement price caps on Russian oil by year end," said Dennis Kissler, senior vice president of trading at BOK Financial.

"Past history shows that government-induced price caps on commodities are usually short lived and can result in exaggerated prices soon after," he added.

Prices, however, were held back by worries of interest rate hikes that could slash demand and the resumption of some Libyan crude oil output. (Reuters)