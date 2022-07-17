English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference at just Rs. 600. Exclusively for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

    Fuel Prices On July 17: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Fuel prices on July 17 stayed steady

    Moneycontrol News
    July 17, 2022 / 07:35 AM IST
    Representational image

    Representational image


    Petrol and diesel prices held steady on July 17, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed. Fuel prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month except for Mumbai after Maharashtra chief minister (CM) Eknath Shinde announced a cut in value added tax (VAT) of Rs 5 per litre for petrol and of Rs 3 per litre for diesel.

    The price cut was announced by the CM after a state cabinet meeting on July 14. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis hailed the decision as a “great relief to Maharashtrian and Marathi Manus”.

    After a VAT cut by the Maharashtra government, petrol in Mumbai is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai respectively while in Kolkata petrol costs Rs 106.03 and diesel Rs 92.76.

    Reportedly, oil marketing companies are incurring a loss of Rs 13.08 a litre on petrol and Rs 24.09 on diesel. India meets 80 percent of its fuel needs through imports.

    Also Read | Jet Fuel Price slashed By 2.2% on fall in International crude

    Close

    Petrol & Diesel Rates Jul 13, 2022

    Wednesday, 13th July, 2022

    Petrol Rate in Mumbai Jul 13, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      111
    View more

    Wednesday, 13th July, 2022

    Diesel Rate in Mumbai Jul 13, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      97
    View more
    Show

    Related stories

    Jet fuel prices on Saturday were reduced by 2.2 per cent, reflecting a fall in international oil prices. Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices were cut by Rs 3,084.94 per kilolitre, or 2.2 per cent, to Rs 1,38,147.93 per kl. This is only the second reduction in rates this year. Prices had peaked to Rs 141,232.87 per kl (Rs 141.23 per litre) last month. ATF prices are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month based on rates of benchmark international oil rates in the previous fortnight.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #fuel price #IOC cuts petrol prices
    first published: Jul 17, 2022 07:35 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.