Fuel Prices On July 17: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady on July 17, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed. Fuel prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month except for Mumbai after Maharashtra chief minister (CM) Eknath Shinde announced a cut in value added tax (VAT) of Rs 5 per litre for petrol and of Rs 3 per litre for diesel.

The price cut was announced by the CM after a state cabinet meeting on July 14. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis hailed the decision as a “great relief to Maharashtrian and Marathi Manus”.

After a VAT cut by the Maharashtra government, petrol in Mumbai is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai respectively while in Kolkata petrol costs Rs 106.03 and diesel Rs 92.76.

Reportedly, oil marketing companies are incurring a loss of Rs 13.08 a litre on petrol and Rs 24.09 on diesel. India meets 80 percent of its fuel needs through imports.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Jul 13, 2022 Petrol Rate in Mumbai Jul 13, 2022 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹111 Diesel Rate in Mumbai Jul 13, 2022 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹97

Jet fuel prices on Saturday were reduced by 2.2 per cent, reflecting a fall in international oil prices. Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices were cut by Rs 3,084.94 per kilolitre, or 2.2 per cent, to Rs 1,38,147.93 per kl. This is only the second reduction in rates this year. Prices had peaked to Rs 141,232.87 per kl (Rs 141.23 per litre) last month. ATF prices are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month based on rates of benchmark international oil rates in the previous fortnight.