Fuel Prices On July 17: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady on July 17, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed. Fuel prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month except for Mumbai after Maharashtra chief minister (CM) Eknath Shinde announced a cut in value added tax (VAT) of Rs 5 per litre for petrol and of Rs 3 per litre for diesel.
The price cut was announced by the CM after a state cabinet meeting on July 14. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis hailed the decision as a “great relief to Maharashtrian and Marathi Manus”.
After a VAT cut by the Maharashtra government, petrol in Mumbai is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai respectively while in Kolkata petrol costs Rs 106.03 and diesel Rs 92.76.
Reportedly, oil marketing companies are incurring a loss of Rs 13.08 a litre on petrol and Rs 24.09 on diesel. India meets 80 percent of its fuel needs through imports.Also Read | Jet Fuel Price slashed By 2.2% on fall in International crude