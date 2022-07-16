Fuel Prices on July 16: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady on July 16, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed. Fuel prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month except for Mumbai after Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde announced a cut in value added tax (VAT) of Rs 5 per litre on petrol and of Rs 3 per litre for diesel.

The price cut was announced by the CM after a state cabinet meeting on July 14. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis hailed the decision as a “great relief to Maharashtrian and Marathi Manus”.

After a VAT cut by Maharashtra government, petrol in Mumbai is being sold at Rs 105.31 per litre and diesel at Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai, while in Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 106.03 and diesel Rs 92.76.

Reportedly, oil marketing companies are incurring a loss of Rs 13.08 a litre on petrol and Rs 24.09 on diesel. India meets 80 percent of its fuel needs through imports.

Oil prices gained 2.5% on Friday after a US official told Reuters that an immediate Saudi oil output boost was not expected, and as investors question whether OPEC has the room to significantly ramp up crude production.

Brent crude futures were up $2.50, or 2.5%, to $101.60 a barrel by 11:39 a.m. EDT (1539 GMT) while West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.38, or 2.5%, to $98.16.

Both benchmarks are on track for their biggest weekly percentage drops in about a month, largely on fears earlier in the week that a nearing recession would chop away at demand.

"Part of the support (today) is that everybody and their brother who digs down into the Saudi situation see that they don't have a lot of capacity left," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.