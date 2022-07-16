English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference at just Rs. 600. Exclusively for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

    Fuel Prices on July 16: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Fuel prices on July 16 stayed steady

    Moneycontrol News
    July 16, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST

    Petrol and diesel prices held steady on July 16, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed. Fuel prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month except for Mumbai after Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde announced a cut in value added tax (VAT) of Rs 5 per litre on petrol and of Rs 3 per litre for diesel.

    The price cut was announced by the CM after a state cabinet meeting on July 14. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis hailed the decision as a “great relief to Maharashtrian and Marathi Manus”.

    After a VAT cut by Maharashtra government, petrol in Mumbai is being sold at Rs 105.31 per litre and diesel at Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai, while in Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 106.03 and diesel Rs 92.76.

    Reportedly, oil marketing companies are incurring a loss of Rs 13.08 a litre on petrol and Rs 24.09 on diesel. India meets 80 percent of its fuel needs through imports.

    Also Read | Oil jumps 2.5% as no immediate Saudi output boost expected

    Close

    Petrol & Diesel Rates Jul 13, 2022

    Wednesday, 13th July, 2022

    Petrol Rate in Mumbai Jul 13, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      111
    View more

    Wednesday, 13th July, 2022

    Diesel Rate in Mumbai Jul 13, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      97
    View more
    Show

    Related stories

    Oil prices gained 2.5% on Friday after a US official told Reuters that an immediate Saudi oil output boost was not expected, and as investors question whether OPEC has the room to significantly ramp up crude production.

    Brent crude futures were up $2.50, or 2.5%, to $101.60 a barrel by 11:39 a.m. EDT (1539 GMT) while West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.38, or 2.5%, to $98.16.

    Both benchmarks are on track for their biggest weekly percentage drops in about a month, largely on fears earlier in the week that a nearing recession would chop away at demand.

    "Part of the support (today) is that everybody and their brother who digs down into the Saudi situation see that they don't have a lot of capacity left," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

     

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #diesel prices #fuel prices #Petrol price
    first published: Jul 16, 2022 08:31 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.