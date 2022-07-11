Fuel Prices on July 11: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady on July 11, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed. Fuel prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month after the government on May 21 cut the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 a litre and on diesel by Rs 6 a litre.

The duty cut brought down the petrol price in Delhi by Rs 9.5 and Rs 7 for diesel. Petrol in Delhi costs Rs 96.72 and diesel Rs 89.62 a litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at Rs 111.35 per litre and diesel at Rs 97.28. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai, while in Kolkata, petrol is at Rs 106.03 and diesel at Rs 92.76.

Reportedly, oil marketing companies are incurring a loss of Rs 13.08 a litre on petrol and Rs 24.09 on diesel even as they pass on the excise duty cut to consumers in the country. India meets 80 percent of its fuel needs through imports.

Oil mixed as market weighs tight supply against recession jitters

Oil prices were unsteady on Monday, with Brent trading higher on supply concerns while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dipped, as traders balanced supply concerns against worries about a recession or China's COVID-19 curbs hitting demand. Brent crude futures were up 11 cents, or 0.1 per cent, at $107.13 a barrel at 0102 GMT, adding to a 2.3 per cent gain on Friday. U.S. WTI crude futures however slipped 15 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $104.64 a barrel, paring a 2 per cent gain from Friday. Trading was thinned by a public holiday in parts of Southeast Asia. Both contracts posted weekly declines last week as the market was dominated by worries that rising interest rates to curb inflation would spark a recession and dent oil demand. "Net long positions in WTI crude futures at now at their lowest level since March 2020, when demand collapsed amid the initial outbreak of COVID-19. This is despite ongoing signs of tightness," ANZ Research analysts said in a note. (Reuters)