    Fuel Prices on July 10: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Moneycontrol News
    July 10, 2022 / 08:07 AM IST

    Petrol and diesel prices held steady on July 10, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed. Fuel prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month after the government on May 21 cut the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 a litre and on diesel by Rs 6 a litre.

    The duty cut brought down the petrol price in Delhi by Rs 9.5 and Rs 7 for diesel. Petrol in Delhi costs Rs 96.72 and diesel Rs 89.62 a litre.

    In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at Rs 111.35 per litre and diesel at Rs 97.28. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai, while in Kolkata, petrol is at Rs 106.03 and diesel at Rs 92.76.

    Reportedly, oil marketing companies are incurring a loss of Rs 13.08 a litre on petrol and Rs 24.09 on diesel even as they pass on the excise duty cut to consumers in the country. India meets 80 percent of its fuel needs through imports.

    Green fuel will end need for petrol in India after five years: Nitin Gadkari

    Union minister Nitin Gadkari has expressed confidence that green fuel will end the need for the use of petrol in vehicles in the country after five years.

    He made the statement in Maharashtra's Akola on Thursday, where he was conferred an honorary degree of Doctor of Science by Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth.

    During his speech, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways made a strong pitch for the use of green hydrogen, ethonal and other green fuels.

    "With full faith I want to say that petrol will vanish from the country after five years. Your cars and scooters will either be on green hydrogen, ethonal flex fuel, CNG or LNG," he said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #diesel price #fuel price #Petrol price
    first published: Jul 10, 2022 08:07 am
