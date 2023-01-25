Fuel prices on January 25: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on January 25, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 each litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 a litre and diesel for Rs 94.27.

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 per litre and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 a litre and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

Crude oil prices slipped on Tuesday on concerns about a global economic slowdown and as preliminary data indicated a bigger than expected build in US oil inventories.

Brent futures for March delivery fell $2.06, or 2.3 percent, to $86.13 a barrel. U.S. crude fell $1.49, or 1.8 percent, to $80.13 per barrel.

US business activity contracted in January for the seventh straight month, though the downturn moderated across both the manufacturing and services sectors for the first time since September and business confidence strengthened as the new year began.

The US economy "still could roll over and some energy traders are still sceptical on how quickly China's crude demand will bounce back this quarter", OANDA analyst Edward Moya said in a note.

Euro Zone business activity made a surprise return to modest growth in January, S&P Global's flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed. Yet British private sector economic activity fell at its fastest rate in two years.