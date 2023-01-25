English
    Fuel prices on January 25: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Moneycontrol News
    January 25, 2023 / 08:01 AM IST

    Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on January 25, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

    Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 each litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 a litre and diesel for Rs 94.27.

    Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 per litre and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 a litre and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

    Crude oil prices slipped on Tuesday on concerns about a global economic slowdown and as preliminary data indicated a bigger than expected build in US oil inventories.