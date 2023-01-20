 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fuel prices on January 20: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Moneycontrol News
Jan 20, 2023 / 07:39 AM IST

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27.

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on January 20, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

In another news, oil prices rose on January 20, on optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve will ends its tightening cycle, buoying the economy and boosting fuel demand.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Yesterday

Thursday, 19th January, 2023
Petrol Rate in Mumbai Yesterday
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    106
Thursday, 19th January, 2023
Diesel Rate in Mumbai Yesterday
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    94
Brent futures for March delivery gained 48 cents, or 0.6 percent, to USD 86.64 a barrel by 0113 GMT, while U.S. crude advanced 54 cents to USD 80.87 per barrel, a 0.7 percent gain.

Also Read | Oil prices climb on hopes for Fed slowing interest rate hikes