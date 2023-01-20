Fuel prices on January 20: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on January 20, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27.

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

In another news, oil prices rose on January 20, on optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve will ends its tightening cycle, buoying the economy and boosting fuel demand.

Brent futures for March delivery gained 48 cents, or 0.6 percent, to USD 86.64 a barrel by 0113 GMT, while U.S. crude advanced 54 cents to USD 80.87 per barrel, a 0.7 percent gain.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Yesterday Petrol Rate in Mumbai Yesterday Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹106 106 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Yesterday Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹94 94 View more Show

Also Read | Oil prices climb on hopes for Fed slowing interest rate hikes

The benchmarks were on track for a second straight week of gains. Both closed 1% higher on Thursday, near their highest closing levels since December 1.

According to most economists in a Reuters poll, the Fed will end its tightening cycle after a 25 basis point hike at each of its next two policy meetings, and then likely hold interest rates steady for at least the rest of the year.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said on Thursday the U.S. central bank has more rate hikes ahead, and sees signs inflationary pressures might be starting to cool off from torrid levels.

A number of other Fed officials have expressed support for a downshift in the pace of rate rises.

(With Inputs from Reuters)