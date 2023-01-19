Fuel prices on January 19: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on January 19, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27.

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

In other news, oil prices fell about 1 percent on January 18, surrendering early gains as worries about a possible US recession outweighed optimism that China's lifting of COVID-19 curbs will fuel demand for crude in the world's top oil importer.

Brent futures fell 94 cents, or 1.1 percent, to settle at $84.98 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 70 cents, or 0.9 percent, to settle at 79.48.

The session high for both benchmarks was the highest since Dec 5. For WTI, January 18 was the first time in nine sessions that the contract settled down. Oil prices reversed gains early in the afternoon along with Wall Street's main indexes as hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials sparked worries the central bank may not pause interest rate hikes any time soon. (With inputs from Reuters)

