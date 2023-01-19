 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fuel prices on January 19: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Moneycontrol News
Jan 19, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

Brent futures fell 94 cents, or 1.1 percent, to settle at $84.98 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 70 cents, or 0.9 percent, to settle at 79.48.

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on January 19, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27.

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

In other news, oil prices fell about 1 percent on January 18, surrendering early gains as worries about a possible US recession outweighed optimism that China's lifting of COVID-19 curbs will fuel demand for crude in the world's top oil importer.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Jan 17, 2023

Tuesday, 17th January, 2023
Petrol Rate in Mumbai Jan 17, 2023
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    106
Tuesday, 17th January, 2023
Diesel Rate in Mumbai Jan 17, 2023
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    94
Also Read | Govt cuts windfall tax on crude oil, export of diesel, ATF

