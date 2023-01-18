Fuel prices on January 18: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

With the Union Budget just a couple of weeks away, the clamour for inclusion of petroleum products under the ambit of GST has gained momentum with experts spotlighting the move’s significance in reducing the prices for end users.

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on January 18, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27.

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

Also, with the Union Budget just a couple of weeks away, the clamour for inclusion of petroleum products under the ambit of GST has gained momentum with experts spotlighting the move’s significance in reducing the prices for end users.

In other news, oil prices settled higher on January 17 amid choppy trading after China posted weak but expectation-beating annual economic growth data and on hopes that a recent shift in its COVID-19 policy will boost fuel demand.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Jan 16, 2023 Petrol Rate in Mumbai Jan 16, 2023 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹106 106 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Jan 16, 2023 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹94 94 View more Show

Brent crude futures settled up $1.46, or 1.7%, to $85.92 while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled up 32 cents, or 0.4%, at $80.18. There was no settlement on Monday because of a U.S. public holiday for Martin Luther King Day.

China's gross domestic product expanded 3% in 2022, missing the official target of "around 5.5%" and marking the second-worst performance since 1976. But the data still beat analysts' forecasts after China rolled back its zero-COVID policy in December.

"China is making the best out of their economic data, and it's fair to say it could have been worse," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho.