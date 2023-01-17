 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fuel Prices on January 17: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Moneycontrol News
Jan 17, 2023 / 08:27 AM IST

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27.

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on January 16, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

Also, with the Union Budget just a couple of weeks away, the clamour for inclusion of petroleum products under the ambit of GST has gained momentum with experts spotlighting the move’s significance in reducing the prices for end users.

In another news, oil prices fell in early trade on Tuesday as recession fears dominated headlines out of the World Economic Forum's meeting in Davos, draining optimism that stoked the market last week on prospects of a fuel demand recovery in top oil importer China.

Brent crude futures were down 38 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $84.08 at 0114 GMT, extending a 1 percent loss in the previous session.