Fuel Prices on January 17: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on January 16, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27.

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

Also, with the Union Budget just a couple of weeks away, the clamour for inclusion of petroleum products under the ambit of GST has gained momentum with experts spotlighting the move’s significance in reducing the prices for end users.

In another news, oil prices fell in early trade on Tuesday as recession fears dominated headlines out of the World Economic Forum's meeting in Davos, draining optimism that stoked the market last week on prospects of a fuel demand recovery in top oil importer China.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Jan 15, 2023 Petrol Rate in Mumbai Jan 15, 2023 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹106 106 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Jan 15, 2023 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹94 94 View more Show

Brent crude futures were down 38 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $84.08 at 0114 GMT, extending a 1 percent loss in the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slid $1.16, or 1.5percent, to $78.70 from Friday's close. There was no settlement on Monday due to a U.S. holiday for Martin Luther King Day.

In a bearish survey released at the Davos summit, two-thirds of private and public sector economists polled expected a global recession this year, with about 18% considering it "extremely likely".

At the same time, a survey of chief executives' views by PwC was the gloomiest since the firm launched the poll a decade ago.

"Brent crude has gained nearly 10% over the past 10 days as optimism over China's reopening boosted sentiment. However, the outlook for the rest of the global economy is uncertain," ANZ commodity analysts said in a client note.

Oil Marketing companies (OMCs) are likely to perform better in the third quarter of the current financial year compared to the September quarter on account of lower marketing losses and higher gross refining margins (GRM).