Fuel Prices on February 8: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on February 8, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre, respectively, while both are priced at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre, respectively in Kolkata.

The Union Budget for 2023-24 proposed to dole out Rs 30,000 crore to state-owned fuel retailers to make up for the massive losses they ran because of holding petrol and diesel prices despite rise in cost in a bid to help the government contain inflation.

In another news, oil prices were little changed on Wednesday amid subdued movements in the dollar as investors waited for more inventory data for clues on demand trends. Brent crude futures rose by one cent to $83.70 a barrel at 0405 GMT, after gaining 3.3 percent in the previous session.

The US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed by 15 cents to $77.29, after jumping 4.1 percent in the previous session. Oil benchmarks are expected to retain support after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sounded less hawkish on interest rates than markets had expected, while the latest data showed that US crude inventories fell despite earlier expectations of a climb. "The improved risk sentiment in the aftermath of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments, along with a weaker U.S. dollar, seem to be tapped on for some upside in oil prices, after seeing a lacklustre performance since end-January," said IG's market analyst Yeap Jun Rong. (With Inputs from Reuters)

