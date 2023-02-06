English
    Fuel Prices on February 6: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Moneycontrol News
    February 06, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST
    The government has also hiked the tax on export of diesel to Rs 7.5/litre from Rs 5/litre, and the same on overseas shipments of ATF to Rs 6/litre from Rs 3.5/litre

    Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on February 6, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

    Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27 per litre.

    Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre in Chennai and at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre in Kolkata, respectively.

    The Union Budget for 2023-24 announced investment of Rs 30,000 crore to state-owned fuel retailers to make up for the massive losses they ran because of holding petrol and diesel prices despite rise in cost in a bid to help the government contain inflation.