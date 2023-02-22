Fuel Prices on February 22: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices remain steady across metro cities on February 22, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi are being sold at Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Chennai, prices of both fuels stand at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre, respectively, while in Kolkata the two fuels are retailing at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre, respectively.

Meanwhile, analysts said that oil prices could rise in the coming weeks because of undersupply and a demand rebound despite near-term hindrances such as the US interest rate hikes.

Oil prices were steady on Wednesday as investors await the US Federal Reserve's comments after recent data pointed to the possibility of more interest rate hikes, which may lower economic growth and limit global fuel demand. Brent crude futures for April delivery were up 2 cents to $83.07 a barrel by 0242 GMT after falling 1.2 percent on Tuesday. The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for April were down a cent to $76.35 a barrel. The March WTI contract expired on Tuesday down 18 cents.

The US Fed will release the minutes of its latest meeting on Wednesday, which will give traders a glimpse of how high the interest rates might go after recent data showed stronger-than-expected employment data and consumer prices in the US. Other economic reports from the US, the world's largest oil consumer, showed some troubling signs. Sales of existing homes fell in January to their lowest since October 2010, a 12th monthly drop, which is the longest streak since 1999. "Oil prices came under pressure ... as weak economic data raised concerns about demand in advanced economies," said Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at ANZ Bank, in a note. "Further rate hikes could dampen oil demand." Higher interest rates tend to lift dollar prices, making dollar-denominated oil more expensive for holders of other currencies. Expectations of tighter global supplies and rising demand from China have recently lent support to oil prices. Analysts expect China's oil imports to hit a record high in 2023 to meet increased demand for transportation fuel and as new refineries come on stream.

