Fuel Prices on February 22: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Moneycontrol News
Feb 22, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST

Petrol and diesel prices remain steady across metro cities on February 22, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi are being sold at Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Chennai, prices of both fuels stand at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre, respectively, while in Kolkata the two fuels are retailing at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre, respectively.

Meanwhile, analysts said that oil prices could rise in the coming weeks because of undersupply and a demand rebound despite near-term hindrances such as the US interest rate hikes.

