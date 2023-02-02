Fuel Prices on February 2: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on February 2, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27.

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

The Union Budget for 2023-24 announced investment of Rs 30,000 crore to state-owned fuel retailers to make up for the massive losses they ran because of holding petrol and diesel prices despite rise in cost in a bid to help the government contain inflation.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Jan 31, 2023 Petrol Rate in Mumbai Jan 31, 2023 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹106 106 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Jan 31, 2023 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹94 94 View more + Show

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has allocated the money under the head "capital support to oil marketing companies". It offered no explanation why the blue chip, cash rich oil PSUs should need capital support. Also Read | Fuel subsidies are back: Oil cos to get Rs 30,000 crore for holding petrol, diesel prices Related stories India resilient to stock market blip, says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Most Adani Group stocks hit lower circuit as rout deepens

No promoter pledge in ACC, Ambuja Cements, clarifies Adani Group; stocks gain Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) haven't changed petrol and diesel prices since April 6, 2022, despite input crude oil prices rising from USD 102.97 per barrel that month to USD 116.01 per barrel in June and falling to USD 80.92 per barrel this month. Holding prices when input cost was higher than retail selling prices led to the three firms posting net earnings loss. They posted a combined net loss of Rs 21,201.18 crore during April-September despite accounting for Rs 22,000 crore announced but not paid LPG subsidy for past two years. That freeze had led to record high losses of Rs 17.4 per litre on petrol and Rs 27.7 a litre diesel for the week ended June 24, 2022. However subsequent softening led to losses on petrol being eliminated and diesel coming down to Rs 10-11 a litre. Retail rates havent been changed when oil prices well to help the oil companies recoup the massive Rs 50,000 crore under-recovery they ran for holding prices. Sabyasachi Majumdar, Senior Vice President & Group Head - Corporate Ratings, ICRA Limited, said the budgetary allocation towards capital support to oil marketing companies (OMCs) is Rs 30,000 crore as against the industry's ask of Rs 50,000 crore to compensate for losses incurred on the sale of auto fuels and LPG. "The Government of India in October 2022, approved a one-time grant of Rs 22,000 crore to PSU OMCs for losses incurred on the sale of LPG which only partially compensates for the losses incurred," he said. (With Inputs from PTI)

Moneycontrol News