Fuel Prices on December 9: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on December 9, the latest notification issued by fuel retailers shows.

In Delhi, petrol cost Rs 96.72 a litre and diesel Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at Rs 106.31 a litre and diesel Rs 94.27 a litre.

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata.

In the international market, oil prices bounced on Friday as closure of a major Canada-to-US crude pipeline disrupted supplies, but prices remained near December 2021 lows on concerns over slowing global demand growth.

Brent crude futures were at $76.74 a barrel, up 59 cents, or 0.8%, at 0115 GMT after dropping 1.3% on Thursday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 68 cents, or 1%, to $72.14 a barrel after settling 0.8% lower in the previous session.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Dec 06, 2022 Petrol Rate in Mumbai Dec 06, 2022 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹106 106 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Dec 06, 2022 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹94 94 View more Show

News of an accident closing Canada's TC Energy's Keystone pipeline in the US prompted a brief rally on Thursday, but prices finally eased as the market took a view that the closure would be brief. More than 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled into a creek in Kansas, making it one of the largest crude spills in the US in nearly a decade.

(With inputs from Reuters)