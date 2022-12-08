Fuel Prices on December 8: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Representative image

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on December 8, the latest notification issued by fuel retailers shows.

In Delhi, petrol cost Rs 96.72 a litre and diesel Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at Rs 106.31 a litre and diesel Rs 94.27 a litre.

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata.

In the international market, oil dropped to its lowest level this year on December 7, forfeiting all of the gains since Russia's invasion of Ukraine exacerbated the worst global energy supply crisis in decades.

Oil had surged to nearly $140 a barrel in March following the launch of what Moscow called a "special operation" in Ukraine that has raged ever since.

Brent futures fell $2.18, or 2.8 percent, to $77.17 a barrel, settling comfortably below the year's previous closing low of $78.98 a barrel touched on the first day of 2022. US West Texas Intermediate crude fell $2.24, weakening further from the previous close, which was already a yearly low, to $72.01 a barrel.

The recent declines have come against what should be a supportive backdrop for prices. China, the world's biggest crude importer, announced the most sweeping changes to its anti-COVID regime since the pandemic began. The country's crude oil imports in November rose 12 percent from a year earlier to their highest in 10 months, data showed.

(With inputs from Reuters)