Fuel Prices on December 7: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Representative image

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on December 7, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers shows.

In Delhi, petrol cost Rs 96.72 a litre and diesel Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at Rs 106.31 a litre and diesel Rs 94.27 a litre.

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell on Tuesday to their lowest settlement levels this year, with Brent finishing below $80 per barrel for the second time in 2022, as investors fled the volatile market in an uncertain economy.

Brent crude futures fell $3.33, or 4 percent, to settle at $79.35 a barrel. WTI crude futures fell $2.68, or 3.5 percent, to settle at $74.25 a barrel, their lowest settlement this year.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Yesterday Petrol Rate in Mumbai Yesterday Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹106 106 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Yesterday Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹94 94 View more Show

Prices have dropped by more than 1 percent for three straight sessions, giving up most of their gains for the year. A string of bearish news has unnerved investors despite an ongoing war in Ukraine and one of the worst energy crises in recent decades.

Tuesday's slump was the largest daily decline in Brent prices since late September, which have traded in a $62 range this year - their widest swing in a single year since the 2008 financial meltdown.

(With inputs from Reuters)