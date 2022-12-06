 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fuel Prices on December 6: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Moneycontrol News
Dec 06, 2022 / 07:34 AM IST

In Delhi, petrol cost Rs 96.72 a litre and diesel Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at Rs 106.31 a litre and diesel Rs 94.27 a litre.

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on December 6, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers shows.

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata.

The last time the country noted a price change in fuels was on May 22, when the central government reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Yesterday

Monday, 05th December, 2022
Petrol Rate in Mumbai Yesterday
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    106
Monday, 05th December, 2022
Diesel Rate in Mumbai Yesterday
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    94
Meanwhile, oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, after a G7 price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday on top of a European Union embargo on imports of Russian crude by sea.

Brent crude futures had risen 66 cents to $83.34 a barrel by 0108 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) rose 70 cents to $77.63 a barrel.