Fuel Prices on December 5: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Moneycontrol News
Dec 05, 2022 / 07:26 AM IST

In Delhi, petrol cost Rs 96.72 a litre and diesel Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at Rs 106.31 a litre and diesel Rs 94.27 a litre.

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on December 5, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers shows.

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, oil prices inched up in early trade after OPEC+ nations reaffirmed their oil output targets ahead of a European Union ban and price caps on Russian crude, which kick off on Monday.

At the same time, in a positive sign for fuel demand, more Chinese cities eased COVID-19 curbs over the weekend.