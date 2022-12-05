English
    Fuel Prices on December 5: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    In Delhi, petrol cost Rs 96.72 a litre and diesel Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at Rs 106.31 a litre and diesel Rs 94.27 a litre.

    Moneycontrol News
    December 05, 2022 / 07:26 AM IST
    Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on December 5, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers shows.

    Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata.

    Also Read | MC Explains: G7 price cap on Russian crude, OPEC+ production cut: Key triggers for global oil market

    Meanwhile, oil prices inched up in early trade after OPEC+ nations reaffirmed their oil output targets ahead of a European Union ban and price caps on Russian crude, which kick off on Monday.

    At the same time, in a positive sign for fuel demand, more Chinese cities eased COVID-19 curbs over the weekend.

    Brent crude futures climbed 39 cents, or 0.5%, to $85.96 a barrel at 2309 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 37 cents, or 0.5%, to $80.35 a barrel.

    The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, together called OPEC+, agreed on Sunday to stick to their October plan to cut output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) from November through 2023. Read more here.

    Also Read | OPEC+ agrees to roll over existing oil output policy: Sources
