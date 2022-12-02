 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Fuel Prices on December 2: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Moneycontrol News
Dec 02, 2022 / 08:18 AM IST

In Delhi, petrol and diesel cost Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 per litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 a litre and diesel for Rs 94.27 a litre.

Representative image

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on December 2, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

In Delhi, petrol and diesel cost Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 per litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 a litre and diesel for Rs 94.27 a litre.

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 a litre in Kolkata, respectively.

Whereas, oil prices settled largely unchanged on Thursday, retreating from an early rally built on dollar weakness and hopes for improved fuel demand in China after COVID-19 curbs were eased in two major Chinese cities.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Nov 30, 2022

Wednesday, 30th November, 2022
Petrol Rate in Mumbai Nov 30, 2022
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    106
View more
Wednesday, 30th November, 2022
Diesel Rate in Mumbai Nov 30, 2022
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    94
View more
+ Show

Brent Crude futures settled 9 cents lower at $86.88 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled at $81.22 a barrel, up 67 cents or 0.8%.

Also read: Power Ministry announces scheme to procure 4,500 MW electricity supply for five years