Fuel Prices on December 15: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Moneycontrol News
Dec 15, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on December 15, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

Meanwhile, oil prices were largely unchanged in early Asian trade on Thursday as traders weighed optimism over China's demand outlook against the possibility of further interest rate hikes from global central banks.

Brent crude futures were up 1 cent at $82.71 per barrel at 0121 GMT while U.S. crude futures fell 4 cents to $77.24.

The market was bolstered by projections from the International Energy Agency seeing Chinese oil demand recovering next year after a 400,000-bpd contraction in 2022. The agency raised its 2023 oil demand growth estimate to 1.7 million bpd for a total of 101.6 million bpd.