Fuel Prices on December 14: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Moneycontrol News
Dec 14, 2022 / 07:56 AM IST

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on December 14, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

Oil rose to more than $80 a barrel on Tuesday as investors bought up risk assets after U.S. data pointed to slowing inflation.

The market was also buoyed by concern about supply disruptions, including the ongoing shutdown of the Canada-to-United States Keystone crude pipeline following a massive leak.

Brent crude futures were up $2.85, or 3.4%, to $80.84 a barrel by 11:41 a.m. EDT [1641 GMT]. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $2.49, or 3.4%, to $75.66.