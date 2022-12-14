Fuel Prices on December 14: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Representative image

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on December 14, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

Also Read | Oil rises to over $80/bbl as dollar slumps on slowing inflation

Oil rose to more than $80 a barrel on Tuesday as investors bought up risk assets after U.S. data pointed to slowing inflation.

The market was also buoyed by concern about supply disruptions, including the ongoing shutdown of the Canada-to-United States Keystone crude pipeline following a massive leak.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Dec 12, 2022 Petrol Rate in Mumbai Dec 12, 2022 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹106 106 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Dec 12, 2022 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹94 94 View more Show

Brent crude futures were up $2.85, or 3.4%, to $80.84 a barrel by 11:41 a.m. EDT [1641 GMT]. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $2.49, or 3.4%, to $75.66.

Also Read | Saudi Arabia hedges its bet on China to bring more equity in ties with US

As China’s President landed in Riyadh this past week amidst much fanfare, Saudi Arabia announced a bumper budget surplus owing to high oil prices, putting the kingdom forward as the fastest-growing G20 economy, and giving a boost to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s (MBS) grand plans to re-design the region’s economy for the future. To achieve this, Saudi Arabia is not only going through an economic renaissance but also a geopolitical one as well.