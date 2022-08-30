Fuel Prices on August 30: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady on August 30, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed. The prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month.

Petrol in Mumbai is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and Diesel in Delhi costs Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata.

Oil marketing companies are reportedly incurring a loss of Rs 13.08 a litre on petrol and Rs 24.09 on diesel. India meets 80 percent of its fuel needs through imports.

A moderation in international oil prices has helped Indian fuel retailers to break even on petrol and domestic cooking gas LPG but they continue to lose money on diesel, the most used fuel in the country, an official said on Monday.