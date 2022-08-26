English
    Fuel Prices on August 26: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    The fuel prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 26, 2022 / 11:21 AM IST
    Representative image

    Petrol and diesel prices held steady on August 26, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed. The prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month.

    Petrol in Mumbai is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and Diesel in Delhi costs Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata.

    Oil marketing companies are reportedly incurring a loss of Rs 13.08 a litre on petrol and Rs 24.09 on diesel. India meets 80 percent of its fuel needs through imports.

    The Meghalaya government on August 25 hiked the prices of petrol and diesel, state taxation minister James PK Sangma said. The tax on petrol was 13.5 percent or Rs 11 per litre, whichever is higher. It has been revised to 13.5 percent or Rs 12.50 per litre, whichever is higher, he said.

    The tax on diesel was 5 percent or Rs 4 per litre, whichever is higher. It has been revised to 5 percent or Rs 5.50 per litre, whichever is higher, he added.

    Related stories

    Also Read | Oil prices edge up on signs of improving demand

    Oil prices rose in early trade on Friday on signs of improving fuel demand, though gains were capped as the market awaited clues from the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman on the outlook for rate hikes in a speech later in the day.

    Brent crude futures climbed 46 cents, or 0.5%, to $99.80 a barrel at 0051 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also rose 48 cents, or 0.5%, to $93.00 a barrel. Both slumped about $2 on Thursday.

    Despite uncertainty over the pace of rate hikes in the United States to tackle soaring inflation, worries about oil demand destruction eased this week, putting both benchmark oil contracts on track for gains of around 3% for the week.

    Oil prices sink $2/bbl on possible Iran oil exports, rising interest rates

    Oil prices slumped by about $2 a barrel on Thursday in volatile trade as investors braced for the possible return to global markets of sanctioned Iranian oil exports and on worries that rising U.S. interest rates would weaken fuel demand.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #diesel price #fuel price #Petrol price
    first published: Aug 26, 2022 11:21 am
