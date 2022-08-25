Fuel Prices on August 25: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady on August 25, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed. The prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month.

Petrol in Mumbai is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and Diesel in Delhi costs Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata.

Oil marketing companies are reportedly incurring a loss of Rs 13.08 a litre on petrol and Rs 24.09 on diesel. India meets 80 percent of its fuel needs through imports.

Oil prices rise on possible OPEC supply cuts

Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday after Saudi Arabia suggested the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries could consider cutting output, though bearish economic signals from central bankers and falling equities weighed.

US crude futures rose 34 cents to $95.23 a barrel by 0016 GMT, while Brent crude futures rose 51 cents, or $101.73 a barrel.

Both crude oil benchmark contracts touched three-week highs on Wednesday after the Saudi energy minister flagged the possibility of cutting production.

OPEC sources later told Reuters that any cuts by the producer group and its allies, known collectively as OPEC+, are likely to coincide with a return of Iranian oil to the market should Tehran secure a nuclear deal with world powers.

Brent oil climbs above $100 a barrel on potential OPEC cuts

Benchmark Brent oil climbed above $100 a barrel on Wednesday after Saudi Arabia suggested this week that OPEC could consider cutting output in response to poor liquidity in the crude futures market and fears about a global economic downturn.

Brent crude for October settlement traded up $1.07, or 1.1%, at $101.29 a barrel by 1158 GMT. US crude was up 99 cents, or 1.1%, at $94.73.

Contracts for both crudes soared on Tuesday and touched three-week highs on Wednesday after Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman flagged the possibility of cutting production.